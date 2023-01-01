$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-737-4958
2011 Cadillac SRX
Turbo Premium Collection
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9980156
- Stock #: 22W40B
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour U84
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 22W40B
- Mileage 140,563 KM
Vehicle Description
SRXPremium AWDIIHS Top Safety Pick. Only 140,563 Miles! Delivers 22 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Cadillac SRX delivers a Turbocharged Gas V6 2.8L/170 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 2.8L DOHC, V6 SFI TURBO HD, XM Radio (subscription required), Wipers, Rainsense.*This Cadillac SRX Comes Equipped with These Options *Windows, power front express-up and down, rear express down, Wheels, 20" x 8" (50.8 cm x 20.3 cm) premium painted cast aluminum (Upgradeable to (P47) 20" x 8" chrome aluminum wheels.), Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, Transmission, Aisin AF40 6-speed automatic transmission (Must specify a transmission.), Traction control, all-speed brake and engine controlled, Tires, P235/55R20 H-rated all-season, blackwall, Tire pressure monitor, Tire inflation kit, Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, PASS-Key III.* The Votes are Counted *IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: If youre seeking an artful blend of style, utility, car-like comfort, ride, handling and surprisingly fuel-efficient performance (on regular-grade gas), all in a luxury CUV, it will be difficult to overlook the SRX.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Windows
Convenience
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.