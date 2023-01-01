Menu
2011 Cadillac SRX

140,563 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2011 Cadillac SRX

2011 Cadillac SRX

Turbo Premium Collection

2011 Cadillac SRX

Turbo Premium Collection

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

140,563KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9980156
  • Stock #: 22W40B

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour U84
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 22W40B
  • Mileage 140,563 KM

Vehicle Description

SRXPremium AWDIIHS Top Safety Pick. Only 140,563 Miles! Delivers 22 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Cadillac SRX delivers a Turbocharged Gas V6 2.8L/170 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 2.8L DOHC, V6 SFI TURBO HD, XM Radio (subscription required), Wipers, Rainsense.*This Cadillac SRX Comes Equipped with These Options *Windows, power front express-up and down, rear express down, Wheels, 20" x 8" (50.8 cm x 20.3 cm) premium painted cast aluminum (Upgradeable to (P47) 20" x 8" chrome aluminum wheels.), Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, Transmission, Aisin AF40 6-speed automatic transmission (Must specify a transmission.), Traction control, all-speed brake and engine controlled, Tires, P235/55R20 H-rated all-season, blackwall, Tire pressure monitor, Tire inflation kit, Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, PASS-Key III.* The Votes are Counted *IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: If youre seeking an artful blend of style, utility, car-like comfort, ride, handling and surprisingly fuel-efficient performance (on regular-grade gas), all in a luxury CUV, it will be difficult to overlook the SRX.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 2.8L DOHC V6 SFI TURBO HD (300 hp [223.7 kW] @ 5500 rpm 295 lb-ft of torque [398.3 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD)

