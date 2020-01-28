2011 Chevrolet Camaro

COMING SOON!
- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Remote Trunk Release
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Floor mats
- Power Outlet
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Leather Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Powertrain
-
- Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Locking/Limited Slip Differential
- Exterior
-
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front Performance
- Tires - Rear Performance
- Windows
-
- Trim
-
- Comfort
-
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Additional Features
-
- Heads-Up Display
- Telematics
- Navigation from Telematics
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- BLACK
- Bluetooth Connection
- ENGINE 3.6L V6 VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) SIDI (STD)
- AUDIO SYSTEM AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 PLAYBACK -inc: music navigator graphic info display (GID) auxiliary input jack (STD)
- TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD)
- Requires Subscription
- BLACK LEATHER APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
- SPOILER REAR
- WHEELS 20" X 8" (508 X 203 MM) FRONT AND 20" X 9" (508 X 229 MM) REAR POLISHED ALUMINUM
- TIRES P245/45R20 FRONT AND P275/40R20 REAR BLACKWALL SUMMER ONLY PERFORMANCE
- SEATS LEATHER APPOINTED SPORT BUCKET (STD)
- SPARE TIRE COMPACT
- RALLY SPORT PACKAGE -inc: body coloured roof ditch moulding rear spoiler 20" x 8" front & 20" x 9" rear flangeless painted aluminum wheels w/midnight silver finish P245/45R20 front & P275/40R20 rear summer only performance BSW tires HID headlamps ...
- SUNROOF POWER WITH EXPRESS OPEN AND VENTING
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.