2011 Chevrolet Camaro

2LT

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-525-5411

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 133,357KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4544772
  • Stock #: 19JC125B
  • VIN: 2G1FG1ED9B9118816
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

COMING SOON!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Heads-Up Display
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • BLACK
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • ENGINE 3.6L V6 VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) SIDI (STD)
  • AUDIO SYSTEM AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 PLAYBACK -inc: music navigator graphic info display (GID) auxiliary input jack (STD)
  • TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD)
  • Requires Subscription
  • BLACK LEATHER APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
  • SPOILER REAR
  • WHEELS 20" X 8" (508 X 203 MM) FRONT AND 20" X 9" (508 X 229 MM) REAR POLISHED ALUMINUM
  • TIRES P245/45R20 FRONT AND P275/40R20 REAR BLACKWALL SUMMER ONLY PERFORMANCE
  • SEATS LEATHER APPOINTED SPORT BUCKET (STD)
  • SPARE TIRE COMPACT
  • RALLY SPORT PACKAGE -inc: body coloured roof ditch moulding rear spoiler 20" x 8" front & 20" x 9" rear flangeless painted aluminum wheels w/midnight silver finish P245/45R20 front & P275/40R20 rear summer only performance BSW tires HID headlamps ...
  • SUNROOF POWER WITH EXPRESS OPEN AND VENTING

Send A Message