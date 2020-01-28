2011 Chevrolet Camaro

COMING SOON!

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Universal Garage Door Opener

Floor mats

Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance Windows Rear Defrost Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Heads-Up Display

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

BLACK

Bluetooth Connection

ENGINE 3.6L V6 VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) SIDI (STD)

AUDIO SYSTEM AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 PLAYBACK -inc: music navigator graphic info display (GID) auxiliary input jack (STD)

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD)

Requires Subscription

BLACK LEATHER APPOINTED SEAT TRIM

SPOILER REAR

WHEELS 20" X 8" (508 X 203 MM) FRONT AND 20" X 9" (508 X 229 MM) REAR POLISHED ALUMINUM

TIRES P245/45R20 FRONT AND P275/40R20 REAR BLACKWALL SUMMER ONLY PERFORMANCE

SEATS LEATHER APPOINTED SPORT BUCKET (STD)

SPARE TIRE COMPACT

RALLY SPORT PACKAGE -inc: body coloured roof ditch moulding rear spoiler 20" x 8" front & 20" x 9" rear flangeless painted aluminum wheels w/midnight silver finish P245/45R20 front & P275/40R20 rear summer only performance BSW tires HID headlamps ...

SUNROOF POWER WITH EXPRESS OPEN AND VENTING

