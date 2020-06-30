Menu
2011 Chevrolet Camaro

31,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,998

+ tax & licensing
$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS*LEATHER*SUNROOF*

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS*LEATHER*SUNROOF*

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

  • Listing ID: 5335814
  • Stock #: 40134A
  • VIN: 2G1FT1EW6B9106605

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

31,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 40134A
  • Mileage 31,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-525-5211 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Wheel Drive
High Output
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 6.2L V8 SFI HIGH OUTPUT (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

306-525-5211
