2011 Chevrolet Cruze
LS LOW KM AUTOMATIC
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
$9,989
- Listing ID: 8235645
- Stock #: P2240
- VIN: 1G1PA5SH8B7279695
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KM GOOD SERVICE RECORDS Our Chevrolet Cruze has been through a presale inspection. Fresh full synthetic oil service. Winter tires installed, Includes all seasons on alloys. Carfax reports no serious collisions. Some financing still available. Trades welcome, Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. After decades of toiling in the minor leagues, Chevrolet makes it to the show with its much-improved compact sedan entry, the 2011 Cruze. Breaking with the Chevy tradition of offering a larger-than-average engine in a small car, the Cruze offers a fuel-efficient yet peppy small power plant. The 1.8-liter non-turbocharged inline-4 gets class-competitive performance along with the promise of high fuel economy. The Cruze's handling is also notably sharper than the Cobalt's and its interior is light-years ahead in terms of quality and styling. In terms of features, even the base Cruze LS comes pretty well equipped, with 10 airbags being one notable standard equipment highlight.stability control, antilock brakes, full-length side curtain airbags, front knee airbags and front and rear side impact airbags as standard. In government crash testing, the Cruze earned a top five-star rating for overall safety performance, with five stars in both frontal and side-impact categories. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Cruze received a top score of "Good" in both frontal-offset and side-impact testing.
