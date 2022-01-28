Menu
2011 Chevrolet Cruze

105,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,989

+ tax & licensing
$9,989

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LS LOW KM AUTOMATIC

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LS LOW KM AUTOMATIC

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$9,989

+ taxes & licensing

105,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8235645
  Stock #: P2240
  VIN: 1G1PA5SH8B7279695

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KM GOOD SERVICE RECORDS Our Chevrolet Cruze has been through a presale inspection. Fresh full synthetic oil service. Winter tires installed, Includes all seasons on alloys. Carfax reports no serious collisions. Some financing still available. Trades welcome, Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. After decades of toiling in the minor leagues, Chevrolet makes it to the show with its much-improved compact sedan entry, the 2011 Cruze. Breaking with the Chevy tradition of offering a larger-than-average engine in a small car, the Cruze offers a fuel-efficient yet peppy small power plant. The 1.8-liter non-turbocharged inline-4 gets class-competitive performance along with the promise of high fuel economy. The Cruze's handling is also notably sharper than the Cobalt's and its interior is light-years ahead in terms of quality and styling. In terms of features, even the base Cruze LS comes pretty well equipped, with 10 airbags being one notable standard equipment highlight.stability control, antilock brakes, full-length side curtain airbags, front knee airbags and front and rear side impact airbags as standard. In government crash testing, the Cruze earned a top five-star rating for overall safety performance, with five stars in both frontal and side-impact categories. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Cruze received a top score of "Good" in both frontal-offset and side-impact testing.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Split Folder Rear Seats
6 Speed Automatic

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

