$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2011 Chevrolet Equinox
1LT
2011 Chevrolet Equinox
1LT
Location
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
285,636KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2CNALDEC7B6250685
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 285,636 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Taylor Lexus
2021 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED 79,884 KM $44,900 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota C-HR 13,119 KM $32,900 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Highlander XLE 56,940 KM $46,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Taylor Lexus
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
Call Dealer
306-569-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Lexus
306-569-8777
2011 Chevrolet Equinox