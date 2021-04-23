+ taxes & licensing
ONE OWNER SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE
looking for a long box 4x4 that is not all beat up. Here you go. This one has super low km. Carfax reports one owner Saskatchewan vehicle with no serious collisions. Tires almost brand new. Some Financing still available. Trades Welcome aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. The 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a worthy choice for a full-size pickup thanks to its capable performance and comfortable ride. this full-size truck has seen its share of improvements on top of the solid foundation with which it started. Despite the mounting pressure from rival manufacturers, the 2011 Silverado 1500 remains one of the best trucks in this category. In terms of capabilities, the Silverado 1500 ranks right up there with its competition in terms of towing capacities, body style choices and option choices -- the differences are very slight. The Chevy is notable, however, for its smooth ride and low wind and road noise levels. 4.8-liter V8 that makes 302 hp and 305 lb-ft, four-speed automatic transmission with a tow and haul mode is standard on Silverado. LS trims with 4WD have a traditional floor-mounted selector for the transfer case.safety equipment includes antilock brakes (front disc, rear drum) and stability control. Front side and side curtain airbags are also standard.In government crash tests, the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 earned the top rating of five stars in frontal collisions. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, a Silverado crew cab earned a top score of "Good" for frontal-offset crash protection and a second-best score of "Acceptable" for side-impact testing.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9