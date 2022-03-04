$11,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993
2011 Chevrolet Traverse
1LS WHOLESALE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$11,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8482599
- Stock #: w332
- VIN: 1GNKVEED5BJ402426
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 194,543 KM
Vehicle Description
WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!
This 2010 Chev Traverse AWD is a sharp looking 7 PASSENGER that has been locally owned and well maintained. It has NO major claims on the Carfax. Volatile gas prices and altered priorities have forced many consumers to reconsider the need (or lack thereof) for a large, gas-thirsty, truck-based SUV. Filling the breach is the large crossover SUV, a vehicle that combines nearly the same amount of family-focused functionality and car-based dynamics of a minivan with the ruggedly sporty appearance and personality of an SUV. And in this segment, the 2010 Chevrolet Traverse is one of the better vehicles for providing plenty of space, comfort and performance for an attractive price. Antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags for all three rows are all standard on every 2010 Chevrolet Traverse. Like the other three large General Motors crossovers, the 2010 Chevrolet Traverse hits a happy medium between secure handling and a comfortable ride. We have no complaints about the 3.6-liter V6, as it provides peppy acceleration in almost all situations. Inside the roomy cabin of the Traverse is an attractive layout in a two-tone color scheme with brushed aluminum and chrome trim. The instrument panel consists of dual gauges featuring bright white numbers on a black background that are simple and easy to read. This Traverse seats eight (split-folding second-row bench seat) passengers in three rows. The first- and second-row seats are quite comfortable and supportive, and the split-folding third-row seat which is often a kids-only zone in traditional SUVs -- can accommodate adults in reasonable comfort. Maximum cargo capacity is a generous 117 cubic feet with second- and third-row seats folded down, and even with all three rows of seating in use, there are still a useful 24 cubic feet of luggage space. Standard equipment includes 17-inch steel wheels, eight-passenger seating, split-folding second- and third-row bench seats, a tilt/telescoping steering wheel, air-conditioning, full power accessories, OnStar and a six-speaker CD/MP3 player with an auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Siman Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.