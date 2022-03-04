2011 Chevrolet Traverse

$11,998 + taxes & licensing 1 9 4 , 5 4 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8482599

8482599 Stock #: w332

w332 VIN: 1GNKVEED5BJ402426

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 194,543 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Stability Control Side Air Bags Power Brakes Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Tachometer Compass SECURITY ALARM Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Exterior tinted windows Convenience Intermittent Wipers Seating Memory Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Additional Features Hubcaps AWD Power Gas Pedal 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.