2011 Chrysler 200

90,201 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Chrysler 200

Touring

2011 Chrysler 200

Touring

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
90,201KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C3BC1FB8BN610592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Interior
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,201 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
BLACK
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: Autostick tip start
17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
2.4L DOHC 16-VALVE DUAL VVT I4 ENGINE (STD)
BLACK INTERIOR PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEATS
Requires Subscription
P225/55R17 ALL-SEASON TOURING BSW TIRES (STD)
29U TOURING CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L I4 engine 6-speed auto trans

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

$CALL

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

2011 Chrysler 200