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Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

188,070 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

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14232326

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
188,070KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2D4RN4DGXBR778373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Graystone Interior
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 188,070 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Driver 8-way pwr seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
16" x 6.5" aluminum wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Rear Bucket Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE (STD)
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD AUTOSTICK (STD)
2ND ROW STOW'N GO BUCKET SEATS (STD)
BLACK SEATS
BLACK/LIGHT GRAYSTONE INTERIOR CLOTH SEAT TRIM
P225/65R16 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
DEEP WATER BLUE PEARL
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-year subscription
CLIMATE GROUP -inc: air cond w/3-zone auto temp control rear air cond w/heater
UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: leather-wrapped shift knob & steering wheel remote USB port auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone SIRIUS satellite radio w/1-year subscription steering wheel audio controls UConnect voice command w/Bluetooth B...
29G SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L VVT V6 engine 6-speed auto trans 2nd row Stow'N Go bucket seats 3rd row Stow'N Go tailgate seats body-colour bodyside moulding front & rear easy clean floor mats body-colour door handles ...
ENTERTAINMENT GROUP 1 -inc: 115V aux pwr outlet 2nd row overhead DVD console w/9" video screen 6.5" touch screen display media centre 430 system 30GB hard disk drive (6) speakers ParkView rear back-up camera video remote control wireless headp...
SXT PLUS GROUP -inc: 16" x 6.5" aluminum wheels 2nd row pwr windows body-colour sill applique pwr quarter vented windows pwr windows w/1-touch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

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306-737-XXXX

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306-737-4958

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Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan