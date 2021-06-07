Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Dodge Ram 1500

268,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2011 Dodge Ram 1500

2011 Dodge Ram 1500

ST EXCELLENT VALUE

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Dodge Ram 1500

ST EXCELLENT VALUE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 7227053
  2. 7227053
  3. 7227053
  4. 7227053
  5. 7227053
  6. 7227053
  7. 7227053
  8. 7227053
  9. 7227053
  10. 7227053
  11. 7227053
  12. 7227053
  13. 7227053
  14. 7227053
  15. 7227053
  16. 7227053
  17. 7227053
Contact Seller

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

268,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7227053
  • Stock #: PT2113
  • VIN: 1D7RV1GT2BS694525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 268,000 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT FIND EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS



Our 2011 Ram 1500 has been through a presale inspection, Fresh Full Synthetic Oil service, New Tires all around, Carfax reports no serious collisions, Excellent service records. Some Finance options still available. Trades Welcome Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget.  Here is your workhorse. 5.7 ltr V8 hemi, Hard Tonneau cover. The 2011 Ram 1500 is a top pick in the full-size pickup truck segment thanks to its winning combination of strong performance, smooth ride and a classy cabin. As American as college football rivalries, the full-size pickup truck segment has its share of staunch supporters. And those of you wearing the baseball caps and nylon jackets with the Ram symbol on them won't get any argument from us; the 2011 Ram 1500 is tough to beat. When it was fully redesigned for 2009, the Ram 1500 sported a few features never before seen on a big pickup. First of all, the ground-breaking adoption (for the truck world, anyway) of a rear suspension that combined a solid axle and coil springs delivered a smoother, more carlike ride. The Ram 1500 has the basic requirements more than covered. The V8 Hemi is an impressive performer, the chassis is well suited to heavy work and the Ram's cabin is a class leader in terms of design, ergonomics and materials. ("Quad Cab") can seat up to six in two bench rows and comes with the 6-foot-4 bed. safety equipment on the 2011 Ram 1500 includes four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability control, hill-start assist, trailer-sway control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
tinted windows
Split Folder Rear Seats
Auto Dimming Mirrors
4x4
5 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2008 Ford Taurus SEL...
 153,400 KM
$5,998 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Expre...
 205,382 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Sorento LX ...
 174,667 KM
$9,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory