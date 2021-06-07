2011 Dodge Ram 1500

+ taxes & licensing
Our 2011 Ram 1500 has been through a presale inspection, Fresh Full Synthetic Oil service, New Tires all around, Carfax reports no serious collisions, Excellent service records. Some Finance options still available. Trades Welcome Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Here is your workhorse. 5.7 ltr V8 hemi, Hard Tonneau cover. The 2011 Ram 1500 is a top pick in the full-size pickup truck segment thanks to its winning combination of strong performance, smooth ride and a classy cabin. As American as college football rivalries, the full-size pickup truck segment has its share of staunch supporters. And those of you wearing the baseball caps and nylon jackets with the Ram symbol on them won't get any argument from us; the 2011 Ram 1500 is tough to beat. When it was fully redesigned for 2009, the Ram 1500 sported a few features never before seen on a big pickup. First of all, the ground-breaking adoption (for the truck world, anyway) of a rear suspension that combined a solid axle and coil springs delivered a smoother, more carlike ride. The Ram 1500 has the basic requirements more than covered. The V8 Hemi is an impressive performer, the chassis is well suited to heavy work and the Ram's cabin is a class leader in terms of design, ergonomics and materials. ("Quad Cab") can seat up to six in two bench rows and comes with the 6-foot-4 bed. safety equipment on the 2011 Ram 1500 includes four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability control, hill-start assist, trailer-sway control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
