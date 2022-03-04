Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Edge

168,248 KM

Details Description

$15,498

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,498

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Edge

2011 Ford Edge

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Edge

Limited

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

  1. 8642900
  2. 8642900
  3. 8642900
  4. 8642900
  5. 8642900
  6. 8642900
  7. 8642900
  8. 8642900
  9. 8642900
  10. 8642900
  11. 8642900
  12. 8642900
  13. 8642900
  14. 8642900
  15. 8642900
  16. 8642900
  17. 8642900
Contact Seller

$15,498

+ taxes & licensing

168,248KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8642900
  • Stock #: W400
  • VIN: 2FMDK4KC8BBB16313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 168,248 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford Edge Limited AWD includes:
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-Chrome Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Leather Power Seats
-Heated Seats
-Heated Mirror
-Power Lift Gate
-Remote Start
-Cruise Control and much more.
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wow Cars

2012 GMC Acadia SLE2
 143,409 KM
$13,998 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Mustang GT
 99,346 KM
$32,998 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Avala...
 251,454 KM
$14,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wow Cars

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

Call Dealer

639-590-XXXX

(click to show)

639-590-7118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory