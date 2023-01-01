Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford F-150

177,521 KM

Details Description Features

$17,555

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,555

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-543-5410

Contact Seller
2011 Ford F-150

2011 Ford F-150

1 SuperCrew **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford F-150

1 SuperCrew **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

Contact Seller

$17,555

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
177,521KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10042455
  • Stock #: Y423A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # Y423A
  • Mileage 177,521 KM

Vehicle Description

For more than thirty years, the Ford F-150 has been one of the best selling cars in the U.S. Its a full-size pickup truck that can double as a workhorse or an adventure-seeking familys daily driver. The F-150 is a capable pickup truck that has become a staple of hard working drivers everywhere. This GREY F-150 is the truck for you, if you are looking to do get any job done the right way. Make this truck yours today. Come down to Capital or give us a call, and don't miss out. Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-497-7600 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
5.0L 32-VALVE V8 ENGINE (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Ford Regina

2020 Mazda CX-5 GS A...
 46,100 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q5 **Local...
 125,167 KM
$34,915 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Rondo EX **...
 85,921 KM
$17,915 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Ford Regina

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

306-543-XXXX

(click to show)

306-543-5410

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory