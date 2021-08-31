Menu
2011 Ford F-350

296,022 KM

Details Description Features

$25,998

+ tax & licensing
$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-526-6421

Contact Seller
2011 Ford F-350

2011 Ford F-350

Diesel SuperCrew **New Arrival**

2011 Ford F-350

Diesel SuperCrew **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-526-6421

$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

296,022KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7770204
  • Stock #: W395B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 296,022 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-400-5340 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Four Wheel Drive
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Adjustable Pedals
6.7L HPCR 32-VALVE V8 DIESEL ENGINE -inc: turbo-boost gauge urea gauge dual 750 CCA batteries hydro-boost brakes plastic urea emissions tank exhaust brake intelligent oil life minder 14K trailer hitch receiver

