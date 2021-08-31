Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Fusion

247,170 KM

Details Description

$5,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,998

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Fusion

2011 Ford Fusion

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

  1. 7988145
  2. 7988145
  3. 7988145
  4. 7988145
  5. 7988145
  6. 7988145
  7. 7988145
  8. 7988145
  9. 7988145
  10. 7988145
  11. 7988145
  12. 7988145
  13. 7988145
  14. 7988145
  15. 7988145
Contact Seller

$5,998

+ taxes & licensing

247,170KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7988145
  • Stock #: W312
  • VIN: 3FAHP0HA3BR100467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # W312
  • Mileage 247,170 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford Fusion SE includes:-Mechanical inspected-Power Windows-Power Mirrors-Heated Mirrors-Sunroof-Cruise Control and much more.Welcome to WOW CARS Family!We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main ideals are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wow Cars

2010 Toyota Matrix
 245,973 KM
$6,998 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Fusion SEL
 124,967 KM
$11,498 + tax & lic
2014 Lincoln MKT Eco...
 125,930 KM
$19,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wow Cars

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

Call Dealer

639-590-XXXX

(click to show)

639-590-7118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory