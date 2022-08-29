$11,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford Fusion
SE WHOLESALE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
$11,998
- Listing ID: 9245491
- Stock #: w400
- VIN: 3FAHP0HA0BR175806
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,850 KM
Vehicle Description
WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!
This sporty looking 2011 FORD FUSION SE - was locally owned and it has no major accidents or claims on the Carfax. You remember that overachiever in high school? The honor society kid who did extra credit work even though he didn't need to? That's how it is with the 2011 Ford Fusion. Earlier incarnations of the Fusion already had the basics down, including a pleasant driving demeanor, a comfortable ride and a high level of overall refinement. Last year's makeover of the Fusion vaulted the car to the front of the midsize sedan class. The 2011 Ford Fusion features three different engines. The base power plant -- standard on S, SE and SEL models -- is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 175 hp and 172 pound-feet of torque. This mill comes with a six-speed automatic. Antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags are standard on all Fusions. In government crash testing, the Fusion earned a top five-star rating for its protection of front occupants in head-on collisions. The 2011 Ford Fusion is one of the most engaging family sedans from the driver's perspective. Body control through corners is impressive, yet the ride remains comfortable and hushed. The 2011 Ford Fusion's cabin features soft-touch materials and a somewhat austere but attractive design. The center stack is a bit busy, however, with a lot of similar-looking and -feeling buttons. The available Sync system works great, integrating audio and Bluetooth functionality with voice-recognition technology to provide easy hands-free operation of cell phones and portable MP3 players. There's plenty of room for passengers in the Fusion. While Ford's midsizer isn't the largest car in its class, its generous interior dimensions prove that such sedans need not be as controversially large as the Accord or Mazda 6 in order to accommodate families' needs. A pair of adults will be content in back, and storage space is adequate. The 16.5-cubic-foot trunk is one of the largest around, and the split-folding rear seat enables larger items to be carried inside the car. The Ford Fusioon comes standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, blind-spot mirrors, keyless entry, the MyKey system (limits top speed and audio volume), full power accessories, a trip computer, cruise control, air-conditioning, 60/40-split rear seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a four-speaker stereo with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. The SE adds 17-inch steel wheels (alloy-look covers), foglamps, automatic headlights, dual exhaust tips, a fold-flat passenger seat, an eight-way power driver seat with manual recline and lumbar, steering-wheel radio controls and a six-speaker stereo with satellite radio.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
