2011 GMC Sierra 1500

This 4WD Silver Sierra SL is built to provide a solid foundation for your workload with a Gas/Ethanol V8 4.8L engine. This Crew Cab Pickup has a interior color. The SL trim level is upgraded with a chrome front bumper, grille and wheels. Standard options include remote keyless entry, power windows and door locks. Mirrors are heated and power adjustable. The Sierra will take care of you with safety features including Onstar, StabiliTrack, Traction control and six standard airbags. Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-525-5211 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248