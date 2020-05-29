Menu
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE CREW CAB

Location

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

  • 150,101KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5135039
  • Stock #: 40327A
  • VIN: 3GTP2VE31BG273598
Exterior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

With this 4WD Gray Sierra SLE, whether your work or play takes you off-road, around town, or to the job site, the Sierra can answer the toughest demands. This truck is a Crew Cab Pickup with a Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L engine and interior color. Engineered to make it easier for you to get things done by featuring a premium cloth split-bench seat with under-seat storage, remote keyless entry, compass and exterior temperature display and Onstar. Take the Sierras abilities to the next level with five choices in engine size and numerous option packages including Off-Road, Kodiak Edition and All Terrain. Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-525-5211 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248 DEAL PENDING

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Chrome Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • ENGINE 5.3L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC) -inc: active fuel management

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

