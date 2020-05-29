2011 GMC Sierra 1500

+ taxes & licensing
4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7
With this 4WD Gray Sierra SLE, whether your work or play takes you off-road, around town, or to the job site, the Sierra can answer the toughest demands. This truck is a Crew Cab Pickup with a Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L engine and interior color. Engineered to make it easier for you to get things done by featuring a premium cloth split-bench seat with under-seat storage, remote keyless entry, compass and exterior temperature display and Onstar. Take the Sierras abilities to the next level with five choices in engine size and numerous option packages including Off-Road, Kodiak Edition and All Terrain. Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-525-5211 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248 DEAL PENDING
