Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

138,990 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2011 GMC Sierra 1500

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE CREW CAB

Watch This Vehicle

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE CREW CAB

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

Contact Seller

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

138,990KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5864463
  • Stock #: 40771A
  • VIN: 3GTP2VE31BG208959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 40771A
  • Mileage 138,990 KM

Vehicle Description

With this 4WD Blue Sierra SLE, whether your work or play takes you off-road, around town, or to the job site, the Sierra can answer the toughest demands. This truck is a Crew Cab Pickup with a Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L engine and interior color. Engineered to make it easier for you to get things done by featuring a premium cloth split-bench seat with under-seat storage, remote keyless entry, compass and exterior temperature display and Onstar. Take the Sierras abilities to the next level with five choices in engine size and numerous option packages including Off-Road, Kodiak Edition and All Terrain. Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-525-5211 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
ENGINE 5.3L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC) -inc: active fuel management

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 24,995 KM
$44,998 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 45,212 KM
$44,715 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 71,084 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
306-525-5211
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory