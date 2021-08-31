Menu
2011 GMC Sierra 1500

119,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE CREW CAB 4X4

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE CREW CAB 4X4

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

119,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8070763
  • Stock #: P2219
  • VIN: 3GTP2VE31BG408854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2219
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS



Our 2011 GMC Sierra has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle, Accident free. Some finance options still available, Trades welcome. Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. The 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 is a worthy competitor among fresher rivals, capable performance and a comfortable ride. this full-size truck has seen its share of improvements on top of the solid foundation on which it started. Despite the mounting pressure from rival manufacturers, the 2011 Sierra 1500 remains one of the best trucks in this category. In terms of capabilities (like towing), choice of body styles and power, the Sierra 1500 is right up there with the competition. The GMC is notable, however, for its smooth and quiet ride. Factor in comfortable seats and the Sierra earns our endorsement as a long-distance road-tripper. air-conditioning (for extended- and crew-cab versions), a trip computer, a tilt steering wheel, OnStar telematics, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat and a CD/MP3 stereo with an auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio. The SL adds full power .accessories, keyless entry, cruise control, satellite radio and adjustable lumbar support for the driver. The SLE trim adds premium cloth seat upholstery, a lockable compartment with a power outlet built into the center cushion of the split front seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.5.3-liter V8 that's good for 315 hp and 335 lb-ft. 4WD trims have Autotrac, which features an automatic setting that shifts into 4WD when it detects the tires slipping. safety equipment includes antilock brakes (front disc, rear drum) and stability control. Front, side and side curtain airbags are also standard.In government crash tests, the 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 earned the top rating of five stars in frontal collisions. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, a Sierra 1500 earned a top score of "Good" for frontal-offset crash protection and a second-best score of "Acceptable" for side-impact testing.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Block Heater
Remote Starter
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Split Folder Rear Seats
4x4
ON-STAR
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

