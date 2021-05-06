Menu
2011 Honda Pilot

231,486 KM

Details Description

$11,498

+ tax & licensing
$11,498

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2011 Honda Pilot

2011 Honda Pilot

EX-L

2011 Honda Pilot

EX-L

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$11,498

+ taxes & licensing

231,486KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7053893
  • Stock #: W229
  • VIN: 5FNYF4H52BB503798

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 231,486 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Honda Pilot EX-L AWD includes:Certified and mechanical inspection-8 Seater-Back up Camera-Remote Start-Heated Seats-Leather Seats-Power Seats-Tow Hitch-Alloy Wheels-Cruise Control and much more.Welcome to WOW CARS Family!We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main ideals are Truth, Transparency, and Believe. \Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Buy From Home Available!

Email Wow Cars

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

