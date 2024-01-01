Menu
DEAL PENDING

Dealer License #307287

2011 Hyundai Sonata

294,726 KM

2011 Hyundai Sonata

GL **New Arrival**

2011 Hyundai Sonata

GL **New Arrival**

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

Used
294,726KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPEB4AC5BH052567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Venetian Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Camel
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 294,726 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
VENETIAN RED METALLIC
CAMEL CLOTH SEAT TRIM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

2011 Hyundai Sonata