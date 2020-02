2011 INFINITI EX35. 360 camera.

Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor

Front Halogen Fog Lamps Convenience Compact Spare Tire

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Carpeted floor mats

Intermittent rear wiper

(2) front/(2) rear cup holders Trim Chrome Grille

Leather-wrapped shift knob Safety Front/rear crumple zones

Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)

4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Front 3-point height-adjustable seat belts w/pretensioners & load limiters

Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) Suspension Independent multi-link rear suspension

Independent double wishbone front suspension Power Options Retained accessory pwr

Variable assist pwr rack & pinion steering Comfort Overhead console w/sunglasses holder

Additional Features LED Tail lights

XM SATELLITE RADIO

Battery Saver

SPLASH GUARDS

Energy-absorbing steering column

coin holder

Front/rear stabilizer bars

Rear window defroster w/timer

Illuminated lockable glove box

Rear door child safety locks

Brake shift interlock

Front/rear body-colour bumpers

Aluminum trim accents

Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags

Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags

Stainless steel kick plates

Floor hooks

All-Wheel Drive

Dual front overhead map lamps

(2) front/(2) rear assist grips

Chrome side window moulding

Dual visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors & extensions

Polished aluminum roof rails

Driver side puddle light

Front/rear outboard height-adjustable headrests

Pipe style side-door guard beams

Ultraviolet reducing glass

Advanced driver/front passenger airbags w/occupancy sensor

Illuminated entry/exit w/delayed fade out

Illuminated cargo area w/cover

Speed sensitive intermittent wipers

7-speed automatic transmission w/manual shift mode -inc: downshift rev matching

Front/rear vented disc brakes

Brake limited slip

Foot parking brake

Instrumentation -inc: coolant temp, fuel level, speedometer, tachometer, analog clock

Warning chimes -inc: headlights-on, key-in-ignition/door ajar

Pwr windows w/front auto-up/down -inc: anti-pinch protection

Front door & seatback pockets

3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve CVVT V6 engine

Vehicle information system w/7.0" LCD screen, Infiniti multi-function controller -inc: trip computer, outside temp display, maintenance reminder

Warning lights -inc: ABS, airbag, anti-theft, battery charge, parking brake, cruise control, door ajar, engine check, high-beam, low fuel/oil pressure/washer fluid, rear defroster, seat belt, turn signal, hazard, VDC off, service engine soon, slip, low...

