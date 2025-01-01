Menu
Account
Sign In
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo AWDOdometer: 129,205km <br/> Price: $15,990+taxes <br/> <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight Features:--Alloy Wheels <br/> -Leather Power seats <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -Sunroof <br/> -Remote Starter <br/> -Push button Start <br/> -Backup-Camera <br/> -Parking Sensors <br/> -Power Lift Gate <br/> -Snow Mode, Sport Mode <br/> -4WD Lock <br/> -Bluetooth Connectivity <br/> -Cruise Control and much more. <br/> <br/> Welcome to WOW CARS Family! <br/> Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8 <br/>

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

129,205 KM

Details Description

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Watch This Vehicle
12459988

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

  1. 12459988
  2. 12459988
  3. 12459988
  4. 12459988
  5. 12459988
  6. 12459988
  7. 12459988
  8. 12459988
  9. 12459988
  10. 12459988
  11. 12459988
  12. 12459988
  13. 12459988
  14. 12459988
  15. 12459988
  16. 12459988
  17. 12459988
  18. 12459988
  19. 12459988
  20. 12459988
  21. 12459988
  22. 12459988
  23. 12459988
Contact Seller

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
129,205KM
VIN 1J4RR4GT9BC501906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 129,205 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo AWDOdometer: 129,205km
Price: $15,990+taxes


WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection


Highlight Features:--Alloy Wheels
-Leather Power seats
-Heated Seats
-Sunroof
-Remote Starter
-Push button Start
-Backup-Camera
-Parking Sensors
-Power Lift Gate
-Snow Mode, Sport Mode
-4WD Lock
-Bluetooth Connectivity
-Cruise Control and much more.

Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wow Cars

Used 2014 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Regina, SK
2014 Ford Edge SEL 138,413 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Focus SE for sale in Regina, SK
2013 Ford Focus SE 50,666 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Murano SL - AWD for sale in Regina, SK
2017 Nissan Murano SL - AWD 164,009 KM $18,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Wow Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

Call Dealer

639-590-XXXX

(click to show)

639-590-7118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee