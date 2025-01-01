$15,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
129,205KM
VIN 1J4RR4GT9BC501906
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 129,205 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo AWDOdometer: 129,205km
Price: $15,990+taxes
WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
Highlight Features:--Alloy Wheels
-Leather Power seats
-Heated Seats
-Sunroof
-Remote Starter
-Push button Start
-Backup-Camera
-Parking Sensors
-Power Lift Gate
-Snow Mode, Sport Mode
-4WD Lock
-Bluetooth Connectivity
-Cruise Control and much more.
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8
Price: $15,990+taxes
WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
Highlight Features:--Alloy Wheels
-Leather Power seats
-Heated Seats
-Sunroof
-Remote Starter
-Push button Start
-Backup-Camera
-Parking Sensors
-Power Lift Gate
-Snow Mode, Sport Mode
-4WD Lock
-Bluetooth Connectivity
-Cruise Control and much more.
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Wow Cars
2014 Ford Edge SEL 138,413 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Focus SE 50,666 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Murano SL - AWD 164,009 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Wow Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
Call Dealer
639-590-XXXX(click to show)
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
Wow Cars
639-590-7118
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee