$14,985

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-994-9416

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Location

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-994-9416

$14,985

+ taxes & licensing

  • 134,870KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5170589
  • Stock #: 20JGC22A
  • VIN: 1J4RR4GG4BC543600
Exterior Colour
Dark Charcoal Pearl
Interior Colour
Dark Greystone/Medium Greystone Interior
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

COMING SOON!!!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Rear On/Off Road
  • Tires - Front On/Off Road
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
  • Keyless Start
  • 18" x 8.0" aluminum wheels
  • 3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE (STD)
  • 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
  • 3.06 Axle Ratio
  • DARK CHARCOAL PEARL
  • MEDIA CENTRE 430N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player 30GB hard drive w/6700 song capacity 6.5" touch screen Garmin navigation system
  • P265/60R18 ON/OFF ROAD OWL TIRES
  • DARK GREYSTONE/MEDIUM GREYSTONE INTERIOR PREMIUM LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
  • Requires Subscription
  • OFF ROAD ADVENTURE I -inc: front suspension skid plate fuel tank skid plate shield transfer case skid plate shield underbody skid plate full-size spare tire steel spare wheel hill descent control on/off road OWL tires Quadra-Trac II 4WD system...
  • TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 7 & 4 pin wiring harness class IV receiver hitch full-size spare tire steel spare wheel rear load leveling suspension
  • 26X LAREDO CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 5-speed auto trans 180-amp alternator 18" x 8.0" aluminum wheels P265/60R18 on/off road BSW tires media centre 430 w/AM/FM stereo CD/DVD/MP3 player 30GB hard drive w/6700 so...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

