This 2008 JEEP LIBERTY SPORT - was locally owned - and company operated. It has been well maintained. It has no major accidents or claims on the CARFAX.

The redesigned 2011Jeep Liberty is bigger than before and has more premium features and substantially improved on-road ride and handling. Urban- and comfort-oriented buyers will still likely find the Libertys competition superior in terms of everyday drivability and refinement. The redesigned five-passenger Jeep Liberty features a 2-inch-longer wheelbase and slightly wider dimensions, which translates into more front shoulder room, more rear legroom and increased cargo capacity compared to the previous Liberty.

The 2011Jeep Liberty is a midsize SUV available in Sport and Limited trim levels and with a choice of two- or four-wheel drive. The 2011Liberty Sport model features 16-inch alloy wheels, air-conditioning, full power accessories and a CD stereo with an auxiliary audio jack.

Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

2011 Jeep Liberty

132,406 KM

2011 Jeep Liberty

Sport WHOLESALE

2011 Jeep Liberty

Sport WHOLESALE

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

132,406KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1J4PN2GK2BW543668

  • Exterior Colour Steel
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,406 KM

Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Fog Lights
Roof Rails

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM

Power Steering
Block Heater

Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

CD Player

Split Folder Rear Seats

Hubcaps
Premium Audio
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
4 Speed Automatic
Power Gas Pedal
Hill Ascent Control

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2011 Jeep Liberty