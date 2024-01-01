$12,998+ tax & licensing
2011 Jeep Liberty
Sport WHOLESALE
2011 Jeep Liberty
Sport WHOLESALE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$12,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Steel
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 132,406 KM
Vehicle Description
WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!
This 2008 JEEP LIBERTY SPORT - was locally owned - and company operated. It has been well maintained. It has no major accidents or claims on the CARFAX.
The redesigned 2011Jeep Liberty is bigger than before and has more premium features and substantially improved on-road ride and handling. Urban- and comfort-oriented buyers will still likely find the Liberty's competition superior in terms of everyday drivability and refinement. The redesigned five-passenger Jeep Liberty features a 2-inch-longer wheelbase and slightly wider dimensions, which translates into more front shoulder room, more rear legroom and increased cargo capacity compared to the previous Liberty.
The 2011Jeep Liberty is a midsize SUV available in Sport and Limited trim levels and with a choice of two- or four-wheel drive. The 2011Liberty Sport model features 16-inch alloy wheels, air-conditioning, full power accessories and a CD stereo with an auxiliary audio jack.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
