<p><strong>ACCIDENT FREE CLEARANCE PRICED </strong></p> <p>Our 2011 Jeep Liberty has been through a <strong>presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Accident Free. Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget.</strong> powered by a 3.7-liter V6 that produces 210 horsepower and 235 pound-feet of torque. A four-speed automatic transmission with 4x4. The Liberty comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability control, active front head restraints and side curtain airbags. Liberty received the highest five-star rating in all frontal and side categories. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Liberty its top mark of "Good" in the frontal-offset and roof strength tests,</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

218,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1J4PN2GK1BW581456

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 218,200 KM

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System

Power Steering

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

CD Player

Split Folder Rear Seats

4x4
4 Speed Automatic

