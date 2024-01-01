$9,989+ tax & licensing
2011 Jeep Liberty
Sport CLEARANCE PRICED
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 218,200 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT FREE CLEARANCE PRICED
Our 2011 Jeep Liberty has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Accident Free. Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. powered by a 3.7-liter V6 that produces 210 horsepower and 235 pound-feet of torque. A four-speed automatic transmission with 4x4. The Liberty comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability control, active front head restraints and side curtain airbags. Liberty received the highest five-star rating in all frontal and side categories. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Liberty its top mark of "Good" in the frontal-offset and roof strength tests,
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
