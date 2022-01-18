$8,998+ tax & licensing
2011 Jeep Liberty
Sport WHOLESALE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
$8,998
- Listing ID: 8140828
- Stock #: w247
- VIN: 1J4PN2GK6BW581405
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 223,508 KM
Vehicle Description
WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!
This 2011 JEEP LIBERTY SPORT AWD - is a locally owned SUV. It has been well maintained, and just had a fresh synthetic oil change. It no major accidents on the CARFAX, it was deemed a previous total loss due to hail. The 2011 Jeep Liberty Sport comes standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, heated mirrors, keyless entry, cruise control, air-conditioning, a tilt-only steering wheel, a 60/40-split-folding and reclining rear seat, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio. The Popular Equipment Group adds roof rails, foglamps, a cargo cover, temperature and compass gauges, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls. The 2011 Jeep Liberty is powered by a 3.7-liter V6 that produces 210 horsepower and 235 pound-feet of torque. It is paired with a four-speed automatic transmission, and it is equipped with a full 4x4 system. The Liberty comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability control, active front head restraints and side curtain airbags. Like most other Jeeps, the Liberty receives high marks for its off-road prowess.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
