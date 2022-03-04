Menu
2011 Jeep Wrangler

152,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2011 Jeep Wrangler

2011 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport MANUAL TRANSMISION

2011 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport MANUAL TRANSMISION

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

152,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8641100
  Stock #: P2316
  VIN: 1J4BA3H14BL634864

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

RARE FIND MANUAL TRANSMISION UNLIMITED



Our Jeep Wrangler has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service, New Tires all around. Carfax reports no serious collisions. Financing available on site. Trades Welcome aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. The Jeep Wrangler receives a new interior for 2011, with improved materials, increased acoustic insulation, larger rear windows and new available features like a USB audio port, Bluetooth and steering wheel controls. Stability control, hill start assist and trailer stability control are now standard. While a bit more civilized for 2011, the Jeep Wrangler remains a no-nonsense American icon. Its quirky character and unique off-road abilities continue to hold appeal. Wrangler is still the world's most iconic off-road adventure vehicle. See, those doors have straps because they can be completely removed from the hinges. Ditto the folding windshield, which also comes in handy for hunting the occasional water buffalo. And with 10.2 inches of available ground clearance, solid axles and a steep approach angle, you'll be able to track down that water buffalo on just about whatever terrain it may choose to hide. Powered by a 3.8-liter V6 that produces 202 horsepower and 237 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual (with hill-start assist) with four-wheel drive. foglamps, cruise control, height-adjustable driver seat, tilt-only steering wheel, a one-piece flip-and-fold removable rear seat and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and steering wheel controls. The Unlimited Sport gets air-conditioning, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat and a bigger fuel tank. antilock brakes, stability control and hill start assist. the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Wrangler its highest rating of "Good" for frontal-offset impacts.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Roof Rails
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Block Heater
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
6 Speed Manual
4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

