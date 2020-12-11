2011 Kia Sorento

+ taxes & licensing
4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7
This SilverKia Sorento LX is a vehicle with a smooth, refined character. The 4-cylinder is economical, achieving EPA ratings of up to 21 mpg city, 27 mpg highway. Standing up to tough weather conditions, Kia's all-wheel-drive system is able to send 50 percent of power to the rear wheels when needed and comes with a locking center differential that can help provide better traction. The standard equipment included on all Sorento models includes a trip computer, power windows, locks and mirrors, air conditioning, a Bluetooth hands-free calling interface and a sound system that includes an MP3-compatible CD player, USB interface, auxiliary inputs and Sirius satellite radio. Base models are equipped with a 6-speed manual transmission, while the LX model steps up to a 6-speed automatic in addition to body-color heated mirrors with integrated turn signals for a more upscale appearance. Automatic one-touch up/down windows and a rear center armrest are also included. Some of the safety features included are vehicle anti-theft, child safety locks, locking pickup truck tailgate, and power door locks. Make the Kia Sorento LX AWD yours today. Call on of our product specialists or come in to your capital dealer and drive away in style! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-525-5211 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248
