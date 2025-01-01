Menu
FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN SASKATCHEWAN!Located at B-1575 Park Street, Regina, SK

$495.00 Doc Fee

FINANCING AVAILABLE (2013+)
EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE
CARFAX AVAILABLE


TRADE-INS ARE WELCOME


ZED AUTO INC offers the highest quality certified and pre-owned vehicles and represents the best value around! Come experience a friendly, comfortable shopping experience with no pressure


DL# 400141


For more details visit: ZEDAUTO.CA


CONTACT* Call (306).502.4322 or Stop by Zed Auto conveniently located 1575 Park Street, Regina, SK

2011 Kia Sportage

122,050 KM

Details Description

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
2011 Kia Sportage

EX FWD

12489973

2011 Kia Sportage

EX FWD

Location

Zed Auto

1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9

306-502-4322

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
122,050KM
VIN KNDPC3A25B7124900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 122,050 KM

Vehicle Description

FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN SASKATCHEWAN!Located at B-1575 Park Street, Regina, SK


$495.00 Doc Fee

FINANCING AVAILABLE (2013+)
EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE
CARFAX AVAILABLE


TRADE-INS ARE WELCOME


ZED AUTO INC offers the highest quality certified and pre-owned vehicles and represents the best value around! Come experience a friendly, comfortable shopping experience with no pressure


DL# 400141


For more details visit: ZEDAUTO.CA


CONTACT* Call (306).502.4322 or Stop by Zed Auto conveniently located 1575 Park Street, Regina, SK

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2011 Kia Sportage