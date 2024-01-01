$11,998+ tax & licensing
2011 Mitsubishi RVR
SE EXCELLENT VALUE
2011 Mitsubishi RVR
SE EXCELLENT VALUE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$11,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 148,700 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
Our Mitsubishi RVR has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service new air filters, New Tires all around New brakes all around. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle, Accident Free with excellent service records. Trades Encouraged, aftermarket warranties to fit evert need and budget. Mitsubishi has mixed in a healthy dose of technologies plus plenty of the functionality buyers expect in a crossover. To help meet their fuel consumption targets, Mitsubishi engineers have trimmed excess weight from every nook and cranny of the RVR. For example, the front fenders are weight-saving recycled plastic. The 16-valve four-cylinder engine is all aluminum with resin-coated pistons and camshafts. Special attention has also been given to ensuring the RVR’s aerodynamics are slick to also reduce its fuel consumption. Excellent fuel economy. The RVR also comes with seven air bags, including a driver’s knee air bag and side curtains for rollover protection. The exterior styling is attractive, while the roomy interior is laid out nicely. The tilt and telescopic steering column is a welcome feature. A Bluetooth 2.0 hands-free cellphone interface with audio streaming and USB audio input with voice control is standard. The dual-setting heated front seats are comfortable and supportive, while the 60/40-split rear seatbacks fold, creating a flat floor in the cargo area.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Siman Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Siman Auto Sales
Siman Auto Sales
Call Dealer
306-546-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993