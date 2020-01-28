Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Mitsubishi RVR

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mitsubishi RVR

GT

Location

Midtown Auto Sales

1020 8th Ave, Regina, SK S4R 1C9

306-347-2277

  1. 4620768
  2. 4620768
  3. 4620768
  4. 4620768
  5. 4620768
  6. 4620768
  7. 4620768
  8. 4620768
  9. 4620768
Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 105,800KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4620768
  • VIN: JA4AJ4AU8BZ606102
Exterior Colour
Diamond White Pearl (White)
Interior Colour
Black (46X)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder

2011 Mitsubishi RVR GT

Exterior
  • Roof Rails
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Front/rear side curtain airbags
Comfort
  • auto climate control
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
  • Chrome grille surround
Power Options
  • Pwr windows
  • Pwr steering
Convenience
  • Front/rear floor mats
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Roof mounted antenna
Additional Features
  • Cargo Cover
  • Chrome Exhaust Tip
  • Multi-information Display
  • Panoramic Glass Roof
  • 18" Alloy Wheels
  • Rear centre armrest
  • Hill start assist
  • All-Wheel Drive
  • Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
  • Rain-sensing windshield wipers
  • Active stability control
  • Side marker lamps
  • Front seat mounted side airbags
  • Anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
  • Body-colour pwr exterior mirrors
  • Body colour exterior door handles
  • 60/40 rear split-fold reclining seats
  • Accessory 12V pwr outlet
  • Reinforced impact safety evolution (RISE) body construction
  • Advanced dual-stage front airbags
  • Child LATCH system
  • Wide range auto-on/off HID headlamps
  • High contrast meters
  • Leather wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: paddle shifters, audio/cruise controls
  • 2.0L 16-valve I4 MIVEC DOHC engine
  • Sportronic continuously variable transmission -inc: paddle shifters

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Midtown Auto Sales

2012 Audi Q5 2.0L Pr...
 115,000 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2008 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 143,500 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2007 BMW 3 Series 328I
 135,500 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
Midtown Auto Sales

Midtown Auto Sales

1020 8th Ave, Regina, SK S4R 1C9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-347-XXXX

(click to show)

306-347-2277

Send A Message