2011 Mitsubishi RVR GT
- Exterior
-
- Safety
-
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Front/rear side curtain airbags
- Comfort
-
- Windows
-
- Trim
-
- Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
- Chrome grille surround
- Power Options
-
- Convenience
-
- Security
-
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Additional Features
-
- Cargo Cover
- Chrome Exhaust Tip
- Multi-information Display
- Panoramic Glass Roof
- 18" Alloy Wheels
- Rear centre armrest
- Hill start assist
- All-Wheel Drive
- Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
- Rain-sensing windshield wipers
- Active stability control
- Side marker lamps
- Front seat mounted side airbags
- Anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
- Body-colour pwr exterior mirrors
- Body colour exterior door handles
- 60/40 rear split-fold reclining seats
- Accessory 12V pwr outlet
- Reinforced impact safety evolution (RISE) body construction
- Advanced dual-stage front airbags
- Child LATCH system
- Wide range auto-on/off HID headlamps
- High contrast meters
- Leather wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: paddle shifters, audio/cruise controls
- 2.0L 16-valve I4 MIVEC DOHC engine
- Sportronic continuously variable transmission -inc: paddle shifters
