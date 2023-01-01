Menu
2011 Nissan Murano

140,486 KM

Details Description

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2011 Nissan Murano

2011 Nissan Murano

SL

2011 Nissan Murano

SL

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

140,486KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10179828
  • Stock #: W575
  • VIN: JN8AZ1MW3BW175152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 140,486 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Nissan Murano SL AWD includes:
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-All Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Power Seats
-Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Sunroof/Moonroof
-Power Liftgate
-Cruise Control and much more.
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

