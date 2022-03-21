2011 Nissan Rogue

$15,500 + taxes & licensing 9 0 , 9 5 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Hakone White Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 90,955 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Security Immobilizer Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection BLACK SEAT TRIM HAKONE WHITE PEARL

