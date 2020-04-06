1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
Our Suzuki Kizashi has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Saskatchewan vehicle low kilometres. The term "cult classic" refers to a movie that, while genuinely good, saw limited commercial success at the box office. In automotive terms, the 2011 Suzuki Kizashi is much like a cult classic. Among midsize sedans, it's one of the best you can buy today. But since the Kizashi's debut last year, sales haven't exactly achieved blockbuster status. And chances are, none of your friends have heard of the thing.And that's really too bad, since few will have the chance to see for themselves how well the Kizashi stacks up against the competition. From the outside, it has a distinct European flavor, almost like the previous-generation Volkswagen Jetta. Inside, the Kizashi continues the premium theme impressing drivers with excellent materials, pleasant interior design and solid construction. 18-inch wheels, sporty exterior treatments (front fascia, side sills and a rear spoiler), foglights, a sunroof, a sport-tuned suspension with a lower ride height, a 10-speaker Rockford Fosgate stereo and Bluetooth phone connectivity/audio streaming. Steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles The top-shelf Kizashi SX adds automatic headlamps, automatic wipers, heated sideview mirrors, rear parking sensors, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a power passenger seat and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.safety features on all 2011 Suzuki Kizashis include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front and rear side airbags and side curtain airbags. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Kizashi its top score of "Good" for frontal-offset and side-impact protection and its second-best score of "Acceptable" in roof strength tests.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
