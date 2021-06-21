Menu
2011 Toyota Highlander

152,924 KM

Details Description

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2011 Toyota Highlander

2011 Toyota Highlander

2011 Toyota Highlander

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

152,924KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7499508
  • Stock #: W274
  • VIN: 5TDBK3EH3BS052757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # W274
  • Mileage 152,924 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Toyota Highlander 4WD includes:Certified and mechanical inspection-No Accidents-7 Seater-Remote Start-Tow Hitch-Hankook All-terrain Tires-Alloy Wheels-Cruise Control and much more.Welcome to WOW CARS Family!We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main ideals are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Email Wow Cars

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

