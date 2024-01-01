Menu
Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2885
  • Mileage 168,500 KM

Vehicle Description

SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE EXCEELENT SERVICE RECORDS Our Acura has been through a presale inspection new all season tires installed, good set of winter tires included. New front struts and rear shocks. Fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle Accident Free with excellent service records. Some financing Still available. Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to meet every need and budget. The 2012 Acura MDX could be the best luxury crossover you haven't yet considered. Lost among the European-style icons, the American bulk carriers and its own Japanese rivals, the Acura MDX is a quiet challenger. It offers some of the nicest luxury appointments, top comfort and safety technology, and satisfying driving dynamics in the class without relying on brand cachet to get your attention. Much of the MDX's dynamic enjoyment comes from its "Super Handling" all-wheel-drive system (SH-AWD). Many luxury crossover shoppers will only consider a rear- or all-wheel-drive model, and the Acura uses its AWD system to apportion power automatically to outside wheels during cornering. While the MDX is still mostly driven by the front wheels in straight-line cruising, the system kicks in undetected to all but the savviest drivers during spirited maneuvers on twisting sections of road. The net effect is a crossover with predictable driving dynamics in all kinds of weather conditions, plus communicative steering that makes this utility vehicle feel smaller than it is. The 2012 Acura MDX is powered by a 3.7-liter V6 that produces 300 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. In government crash testing, the MDX received four out of five possible stars for overall frontal crash protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the MDX its top score of "Good" for occupant protection in frontal offset and side-impact crashes. Technology package adds a multi-view parking camera, GPS-linked and solar-sensing climate control, upgraded leather upholstery, a navigation system with 8-inch display and dial controller, real-time traffic and weather, voice controls and a 10-speaker Acura/ELS surround-sound audio system with digital music storage and an iPod/USB interface. Advance package includes all Technology package features and adds 19-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, adaptive cruise control, a blind-spot warning system, the Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), auto-leveling headlamps, a sport steering wheel and ventilated front seats. The Entertainment package, which can be added to the Technology or Advanced packages, adds a rear-seat entertainment system and heated second-row seats.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Ventilated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

rear air

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

