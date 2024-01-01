$15,998+ tax & licensing
2012 Acura MDX
Elite Package LEATHER SUNROOF AWD
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$15,998
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2885
- Mileage 168,500 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE EXCEELENT SERVICE RECORDS Our Acura has been through a presale inspection new all season tires installed, good set of winter tires included. New front struts and rear shocks. Fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle Accident Free with excellent service records. Some financing Still available. Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to meet every need and budget. The 2012 Acura MDX could be the best luxury crossover you haven't yet considered. Lost among the European-style icons, the American bulk carriers and its own Japanese rivals, the Acura MDX is a quiet challenger. It offers some of the nicest luxury appointments, top comfort and safety technology, and satisfying driving dynamics in the class without relying on brand cachet to get your attention. Much of the MDX's dynamic enjoyment comes from its "Super Handling" all-wheel-drive system (SH-AWD). Many luxury crossover shoppers will only consider a rear- or all-wheel-drive model, and the Acura uses its AWD system to apportion power automatically to outside wheels during cornering. While the MDX is still mostly driven by the front wheels in straight-line cruising, the system kicks in undetected to all but the savviest drivers during spirited maneuvers on twisting sections of road. The net effect is a crossover with predictable driving dynamics in all kinds of weather conditions, plus communicative steering that makes this utility vehicle feel smaller than it is. The 2012 Acura MDX is powered by a 3.7-liter V6 that produces 300 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. In government crash testing, the MDX received four out of five possible stars for overall frontal crash protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the MDX its top score of "Good" for occupant protection in frontal offset and side-impact crashes. Technology package adds a multi-view parking camera, GPS-linked and solar-sensing climate control, upgraded leather upholstery, a navigation system with 8-inch display and dial controller, real-time traffic and weather, voice controls and a 10-speaker Acura/ELS surround-sound audio system with digital music storage and an iPod/USB interface. Advance package includes all Technology package features and adds 19-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, adaptive cruise control, a blind-spot warning system, the Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), auto-leveling headlamps, a sport steering wheel and ventilated front seats. The Entertainment package, which can be added to the Technology or Advanced packages, adds a rear-seat entertainment system and heated second-row seats.
Vehicle Features
