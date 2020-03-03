2012 BMW X5

- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Dual visor vanity mirrors w/covers
- Rear window wiper w/washer
- Velour floor mats
- Halogen free-form fog lights w/cornering lights
- Exterior
- Windows
- Powertrain
- Electronically-controlled engine cooling
- Seating
- Front seatback storage nets
- Safety
- SMART airbag deployment system
- Side-impact protection door reinforcements
- Front side-impact airbags
- Suspension
- Double wishbone front suspension
- Comfort
- Lockable illuminated glove compartment
- Additional Features
- Tool Kit
- Front/rear stabilizer bars
- Interlocking door anchoring system
- Smokers pkg
- Rear centre armrest
- Dual chrome exhaust tips
- 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
- Adaptive brake lights
- BMW ambiance lighting
- Fully-finished luggage compartment w/sliding cover
- Fully-integrated road safety technology (FIRST)
- Battery safety terminal (BST)
- 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
- White turn signal indicator lenses
- Collapsible tube crash technology
- Satellite radio prep
- Door entry sills w/"BMW" in chrome
- Tire pressure warning
- 4-function on-board computer w/check control system
- Dual front airbags w/occupant sensor
- Alarm system w/interior motion sensor
- Rain-sensing speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/heated washer jets
- Black side window frame trim
- Black bumpers w/body-colour inserts
- Body-colour pwr heated mirrors w/blue tint
- Active anti-whiplash front headrests
- Car & key memory w/follow-me-home function
- All-position 3-point safety belts w/force limiters
- Front safety belts w/pyrotechnical pretensioners
- iDrive w/6.5" control display
- Front/rear advanced head protection system (AHPS) curtain airbags
- Bi-xenon adaptive automatic headlights w/luminous rings -inc: headlight washers
- Engine start/stop button
- Front grille w/black kidney bars
- 60/40 split-folding rear seat w/outboard adjustable head restraints
- Satin silver matte interior trim
- 4-link integrated rear suspension
- 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission w/OD
- Brake energy regeneration
- Engine-speed-sensitive pwr steering
- Fully-electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system
- xDrive all wheel drive system
- Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock
- Pwr windows -inc: comfort open/close, anti-trap
- Dynamic stability control (DSC-X) -inc: hill descent control (HDC), automatic differential brake (ADB-X), dynamic brake control (DBC), dynamic traction control (DTC), automatic stability control & traction (ASC+T)
- 3.0L DOHC 24-valve I6 engine -inc: TwinPower turbo, Valvetronic, double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing
- BMW assist -inc: 1-year Safety & Security subscription, Bluetooth, automatic collision notice, BMW TeleServices, customer relations, destination download, emergency request, roadside assistance, Google MyInfo send-to-car, remote door unlock, stolen veh...
