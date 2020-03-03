Menu
2012 BMW X5

35i

2012 BMW X5

35i

Location

Midtown Auto Sales

1020 8th Ave, Regina, SK S4R 1C9

306-347-2277

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 92,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4689639
  • VIN: 5UXZV4C53CL754583
Exterior Colour
Carbon Black Metallic (Black)
Interior Colour
Black (LUSW)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Luxury fully loaded X5, please check photos for detail

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Dual visor vanity mirrors w/covers
  • Rear window wiper w/washer
  • Velour floor mats
  • Halogen free-form fog lights w/cornering lights
Exterior
  • Roof Rails
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Electronically-controlled engine cooling
Seating
  • Front seatback storage nets
Safety
  • SMART airbag deployment system
  • Side-impact protection door reinforcements
  • Front side-impact airbags
Suspension
  • Double wishbone front suspension
Comfort
  • Lockable illuminated glove compartment
Additional Features
  • Tool Kit
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • Interlocking door anchoring system
  • Smokers pkg
  • Rear centre armrest
  • Dual chrome exhaust tips
  • 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
  • Adaptive brake lights
  • BMW ambiance lighting
  • Fully-finished luggage compartment w/sliding cover
  • Fully-integrated road safety technology (FIRST)
  • Battery safety terminal (BST)
  • 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
  • White turn signal indicator lenses
  • Collapsible tube crash technology
  • Satellite radio prep
  • Door entry sills w/"BMW" in chrome
  • Tire pressure warning
  • 4-function on-board computer w/check control system
  • Dual front airbags w/occupant sensor
  • Alarm system w/interior motion sensor
  • Rain-sensing speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/heated washer jets
  • Black side window frame trim
  • Black bumpers w/body-colour inserts
  • Body-colour pwr heated mirrors w/blue tint
  • Active anti-whiplash front headrests
  • Car & key memory w/follow-me-home function
  • All-position 3-point safety belts w/force limiters
  • Front safety belts w/pyrotechnical pretensioners
  • iDrive w/6.5" control display
  • Front/rear advanced head protection system (AHPS) curtain airbags
  • Bi-xenon adaptive automatic headlights w/luminous rings -inc: headlight washers
  • Engine start/stop button
  • Front grille w/black kidney bars
  • 60/40 split-folding rear seat w/outboard adjustable head restraints
  • Satin silver matte interior trim
  • 4-link integrated rear suspension
  • 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission w/OD
  • Brake energy regeneration
  • Engine-speed-sensitive pwr steering
  • Fully-electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system
  • xDrive all wheel drive system
  • Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock
  • Pwr windows -inc: comfort open/close, anti-trap
  • Dynamic stability control (DSC-X) -inc: hill descent control (HDC), automatic differential brake (ADB-X), dynamic brake control (DBC), dynamic traction control (DTC), automatic stability control & traction (ASC+T)
  • 3.0L DOHC 24-valve I6 engine -inc: TwinPower turbo, Valvetronic, double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing
  • BMW assist -inc: 1-year Safety & Security subscription, Bluetooth, automatic collision notice, BMW TeleServices, customer relations, destination download, emergency request, roadside assistance, Google MyInfo send-to-car, remote door unlock, stolen veh...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

