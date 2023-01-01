$11,998+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Turbo LOW KM
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
- Listing ID: 9488584
- Stock #: PT2462
- VIN: 1G1PG5SC6C7162301
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 123,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KM SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE
Our 2012 Chevrolet Cruze LT has been through a presale inspection new front struts, new front brakes, new oil cooler, fresh full synthetic oil service. ready for the road ahead. Carfax reports no serious collisions. Saskatchewan vehicle. Financing available on site trades welcome aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Put the preconceived notions to bed, because Chevrolet finally has a quality small car in the form of the 2012 Cruze. The Cruze debuted last year as an all-new model and has gone on to be both a sales and critical success. The reasons are multifold, but the bottom line is that the Cruze is simply a quality car. It looks sharp inside and out. Attention to detail is apparent the first time you close the door and notice it shuts with a solid "thunk." The feature content is up to date with options such as hard-drive-based navigation and keyless ignition/entry. Chevy's come a long way since the Cobalt. stability control, antilock brakes, full-length side curtain airbags, front knee airbags and front and rear side impact airbags as standard. In government crash testing, the Cruze earned a top five-star rating for overall safety performance, with five stars in both frontal and side-impact categories. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Cruze received a top score of "Good" in both frontal-offset and side-impact testing. The 1LT comes with a turbocharged engine, cruise control, color-keyed power outside mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and the contents of the Connectivity package. Connectivity package adds Bluetooth, a USB port and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
