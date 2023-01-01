2012 Chevrolet Equinox

Menu
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS

Our Chevrolet Equinox has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle accident free and excellent service records. Some finance options still remain. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The 2012 Chevy Equinox is a stylish and comfortable entry in the highly competitive small-crossover segment. RAV4 and CR-V shoppers should take notice. Chevrolet Equinox has moved to the front of the small SUV pack. This second generation of Chevrolet's compact crossover now offers a distinctive look and a level of refinement that makes it a viable alternative to the long-popular category leaders from Honda and Toyota. With a rear seat that slides back to create an expanse worthy of a prom-night limousine, the 2012 Equinox easily counts rear legroom among its strengths. Ride quality is another plus, with the Equinox delivering a stable, well-planted ride indicative of a bigger SUV. In terms of equipment, the Chevy is fully competitive, with plenty of standard features. Under the hood you'll find a 182-horsepower inline-4 delivering respectable acceleration, and is noted for its above-average fuel economy. Antilock disc brakes (with brake assist), traction and stability control, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, OnStar and a rearview camera. In government crash tests, the Equinox received an overall score of four stars out of a possible five. Within that rating, it received four stars for overall frontal crash protection and five stars for overall side protection. In frontal-offset and side-impact crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Equinox earned a top "Good" rating. LT trim level with the 1LT adding tinted rear windows, roof rack side rails, heated outside mirrors, a rearview camera, premium cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and an upgraded sound system with a 7-inch touchscreen and iPod/USB audio interface. additional options include foglamps, remote start, automatic climate control, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver seat, an auto-dimming mirror and an 6-speaker sound system.

Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

191,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNFLEEK3C6267595

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 191,700 KM

SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS



Our Chevrolet Equinox has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle accident free and excellent service records. Some finance options still remain. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The 2012 Chevy Equinox is a stylish and comfortable entry in the highly competitive small-crossover segment. RAV4 and CR-V shoppers should take notice. Chevrolet Equinox has moved to the front of the small SUV pack. This second generation of Chevrolet's compact crossover now offers a distinctive look and a level of refinement that makes it a viable alternative to the long-popular category leaders from Honda and Toyota. With a rear seat that slides back to create an expanse worthy of a prom-night limousine, the 2012 Equinox easily counts rear legroom among its strengths. Ride quality is another plus, with the Equinox delivering a stable, well-planted ride indicative of a bigger SUV. In terms of equipment, the Chevy is fully competitive, with plenty of standard features. Under the hood you'll find a 182-horsepower inline-4 delivering respectable acceleration, and is noted for its above-average fuel economy. Antilock disc brakes (with brake assist), traction and stability control, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, OnStar and a rearview camera. In government crash tests, the Equinox received an overall score of four stars out of a possible five. Within that rating, it received four stars for overall frontal crash protection and five stars for overall side protection. In frontal-offset and side-impact crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Equinox earned a top "Good" rating. LT trim level with the 1LT adding tinted rear windows, roof rack side rails, heated outside mirrors, a rearview camera, premium cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and an upgraded sound system with a 7-inch touchscreen and iPod/USB audio interface. additional options include foglamps, remote start, automatic climate control, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver seat, an auto-dimming mirror and an 6-speaker sound system.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Power Steering
Block Heater

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Premium Audio
AWD
ON-STAR
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

