2012 Chevrolet Equinox

$12,498 + taxes & licensing 1 5 2 , 6 4 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8185836

8185836 Stock #: W338

W338 VIN: 2GNFLNEK6C6374981

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Greystone Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # W338

Mileage 152,649 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.