Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

152,649 KM

Details Description

$12,498

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,498

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

2LT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

2LT

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

  1. 8185836
  2. 8185836
  3. 8185836
  4. 8185836
  5. 8185836
  6. 8185836
  7. 8185836
  8. 8185836
  9. 8185836
  10. 8185836
  11. 8185836
  12. 8185836
  13. 8185836
  14. 8185836
  15. 8185836
  16. 8185836
  17. 8185836
  18. 8185836
  19. 8185836
  20. 8185836
Contact Seller

$12,498

+ taxes & licensing

152,649KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8185836
  • Stock #: W338
  • VIN: 2GNFLNEK6C6374981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Greystone Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # W338
  • Mileage 152,649 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Chevrolet Equinox 2LT AWD includes:-Certified and mechanical inspection-Alloy Wheels-Heated Seats-Backup Camera-Sunroof-Remote Start-Cruise Control-Bluetooth-Traction Control and much more.Welcome to WOW CARS Family!We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main ideals are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wow Cars

2014 Nissan Versa No...
 23,572 KM
$13,998 + tax & lic
2016 Acura TLX Tech
 105,384 KM
$22,998 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Matrix
 154,168 KM
$10,498 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wow Cars

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

Call Dealer

639-590-XXXX

(click to show)

639-590-7118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory