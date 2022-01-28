$12,498+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Equinox
2LT
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
$12,498
- Listing ID: 8185836
- Stock #: W338
- VIN: 2GNFLNEK6C6374981
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Greystone Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 152,649 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Chevrolet Equinox 2LT AWD includes:-Certified and mechanical inspection-Alloy Wheels-Heated Seats-Backup Camera-Sunroof-Remote Start-Cruise Control-Bluetooth-Traction Control and much more.Welcome to WOW CARS Family!We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main ideals are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
