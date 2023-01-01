Menu
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

114,969 KM

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

114,969KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9645514
  Stock #: W519
  VIN: 2GNFLEEK8C6168352

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 114,969 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD includes:
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Heated Seats
-Remote Start
-Power Locks & Windows
-Power Seat
-Cruise Control and much more.
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

