2012 Chevrolet Express

205,382 KM

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
1500 Standard WHOLESALE - CERTIFIED

Location

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

205,382KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 7220819
  Stock #: w201
  VIN: 1GCSHAF45C1129948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 205,382 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO



This 2012 CHEVROLET EXPRESS 1500 AWD - is a one owner - company owned unit. It has been exceptionally maintained - and it did just pass a SASKATCHEWAN COMMERCIAL SAFETY. The full-size 2012 Chevrolet Express van is one of the most versatile and functional passenger vehicles on the road. The 1500 series features a 5.3-liter V8 making 310 horsepower and 334 pound-feet of torque, backed by a four-speed automatic transmission. This Van is an AWD. All 2012 Chevy Express passenger vans come fitted with antilock brakes and stability control as standard equipment. It has rear heat as well.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Power Steering
Power Locks
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
tinted windows
AWD
4 Speed Automatic
Power Gas Pedal

