306-546-3993
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO
This 2012 CHEVROLET EXPRESS 1500 AWD - is a one owner - company owned unit. It has been exceptionally maintained - and it did just pass a SASKATCHEWAN COMMERCIAL SAFETY. The full-size 2012 Chevrolet Express van is one of the most versatile and functional passenger vehicles on the road. The 1500 series features a 5.3-liter V8 making 310 horsepower and 334 pound-feet of torque, backed by a four-speed automatic transmission. This Van is an AWD. All 2012 Chevy Express passenger vans come fitted with antilock brakes and stability control as standard equipment. It has rear heat as well.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9