2012 Chevrolet Express

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,900 + taxes & licensing 2 0 5 , 3 8 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7220819

7220819 Stock #: w201

w201 VIN: 1GCSHAF45C1129948

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 205,382 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Stability Control Side Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Comfort Air Conditioning rear air Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers Block Heater Power Options Power Steering Power Locks Seating Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Compass Exterior tinted windows Additional Features AWD 4 Speed Automatic Power Gas Pedal

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.