2012 Chevrolet Impala

The Chevrolet Impala is known for its space, comfort and fuel efficiency. This full size sedan is in color and has a Gas/Ethanol V6 3.6L engine. The Impalas have a fully independent suspension and all the right options including bucket seating with a 6-way power adjustable driver seat, ABS, dual exhaust with stainless steel tips, cruise control, keyless entry, all your power options, auxiliary audio input jack, available Bluetooth, Onstar, air conditioning. Plenty of safety features surround you in the Impala including traction control, StabiliTrak and 6 standard airbags. On top of many options is spacious cargo room with a 527L trunk. Contact us today to schedule a test drive! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-525-5211 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248 DEAL PENDING
