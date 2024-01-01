$21,998+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT LOW KM GFX PKG
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2870
- Mileage 94,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KM GFX PKG TOPPER
Our 2012 Chevrolet Silverado GFX has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service, new air filters. New all season Tires all around , includes a set of winter tires on steel rims. Super Low Km. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no serious collisions. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Trades encouraged. The 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is an accomplished contender in the full-size pickup segment. Regular upgrades, comprehensive utility packages, value-added special editions and respect for a strong heritage all keep the Silverado fresh. on relatively equal footing with other full-size trucks when comparing towing capacities, body style choices and options. Kudos goes to the Silverado for its smooth ride and low wind and road noise levels. Factor in comfortable seats - and the Silverado earns our endorsement as a long-distance road-tripper. 5.3-liter V8 that's good for 315 hp and 335 lb-ft. paired to a six-speed automatic transmission with four-wheel drive. safety equipment includes antilock disc brakes, OnStar, electronic stability control and traction control. Front seat side airbags and side curtain airbags are also standard. In government crash tests, the 2012 Chevy Silverado received an overall score of four stars (out of five). It earned four stars for overall frontal crash protection and five stars for overall side crash protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, a Silverado crew cab earned a top score of "Good" for frontal-offset crash protection and a second-best score of "Acceptable" for side-impact testing.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
