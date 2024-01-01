Menu
<p><strong>LOW KM GFX PKG TOPPER</strong></p> <p>Our 2012 Chevrolet Silverado GFX has been through a <strong>presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service, new air filters. New all season Tires all around , includes a set of winter tires on steel rims. Super Low Km. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no serious collisions. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Trades encouraged. </strong>The 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is an accomplished contender in the full-size pickup segment. Regular upgrades, comprehensive utility packages, value-added special editions and respect for a strong heritage all keep the Silverado fresh. on relatively equal footing with other full-size trucks when comparing towing capacities, body style choices and options. Kudos goes to the Silverado for its smooth ride and low wind and road noise levels. Factor in comfortable seats - and the Silverado earns our endorsement as a long-distance road-tripper. 5.3-liter V8 thats good for 315 hp and 335 lb-ft. paired to a six-speed automatic transmission with four-wheel drive. safety equipment includes antilock disc brakes, OnStar, electronic stability control and traction control. Front seat side airbags and side curtain airbags are also standard. In government crash tests, the 2012 Chevy Silverado received an overall score of four stars (out of five). It earned four stars for overall frontal crash protection and five stars for overall side crash protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, a Silverado crew cab earned a top score of Good for frontal-offset crash protection and a second-best score of Acceptable for side-impact testing.</p>

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

94,000 KM

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT LOW KM GFX PKG

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT LOW KM GFX PKG

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
94,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCPKSE72CG237986

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2870
  • Mileage 94,000 KM

LOW KM GFX PKG TOPPER



Our 2012 Chevrolet Silverado GFX has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service, new air filters. New all season Tires all around , includes a set of winter tires on steel rims. Super Low Km. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no serious collisions. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Trades encouraged. The 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is an accomplished contender in the full-size pickup segment. Regular upgrades, comprehensive utility packages, value-added special editions and respect for a strong heritage all keep the Silverado fresh. on relatively equal footing with other full-size trucks when comparing towing capacities, body style choices and options. Kudos goes to the Silverado for its smooth ride and low wind and road noise levels. Factor in comfortable seats - and the Silverado earns our endorsement as a long-distance road-tripper. 5.3-liter V8 that's good for 315 hp and 335 lb-ft. paired to a six-speed automatic transmission with four-wheel drive. safety equipment includes antilock disc brakes, OnStar, electronic stability control and traction control. Front seat side airbags and side curtain airbags are also standard. In government crash tests, the 2012 Chevy Silverado received an overall score of four stars (out of five). It earned four stars for overall frontal crash protection and five stars for overall side crash protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, a Silverado crew cab earned a top score of "Good" for frontal-offset crash protection and a second-best score of "Acceptable" for side-impact testing.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Power Steering
Block Heater

Remote Starter
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio

Split Folder Rear Seats

4x4
ON-STAR
6 Speed Automatic

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500