2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$21,998 + taxes & licensing 2 5 0 , 1 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8255403

8255403 Stock #: P2246

P2246 VIN: 3GCPKTE21CG108714

Vehicle Details Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 250,100 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Power Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Split Folder Rear Seats VENTILATED SEATS Convenience Remote Starter Garage door opener Tow Package Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Premium and/or Oversized Wheels 4x4 ON-STAR Dual Air Controls 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.