2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

250,100 KM

Details

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

6.2 LTR LTZ

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

6.2 LTR LTZ

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

250,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8255403
  • Stock #: P2246
  • VIN: 3GCPKTE21CG108714

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 250,100 KM

Vehicle Description

SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE LOADED WITH FEATURES



Our Chevrolet Silverado LTZ has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. New Tires all around. Carfax reports No serious collisions, Saskatchewan vehicle with excellent service records. Financing Available, Trades Welcome Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. The 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is an accomplished contender in the full-size pickup segment. The 2012 Silverado 1500 is on relatively equal footing with other full-size trucks when comparing towing capacities, body style choices and options. Kudos goes to the Silverado for its smooth ride and low wind and road noise levels. Factor in comfortable seats -- at least in the upper trim levels -- and the Silverado earns our endorsement as a long-distance road-tripper. lockable compartment with a power outlet built into the center cushion of the split front seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The LTZ piles on 20-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, an exclusive dash design with wood and metallic accents, leather upholstery, 10-way power-adjustable heated and vented front bucket seats, driver-seat memory settings, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, remote engine start and a Bose audio system with a six-disc CD changer, a USB/iPod interface and rear audio controls. The biggest engine a 6.2-liter V8 cranking out 403 hp and 417 lb-ft of peak torque paired to a six-speed automatic transmission. Properly equipped, a Silverado 1500 can tow up to 10,700 pounds.All Upper 4WD trims have Autotrac, which features an automatic setting that shifts into 4WD when wheel slippage is detected. Standard safety equipment includes antilock disc brakes, OnStar, electronic stability control and traction control. Front seat side airbags and side curtain airbags are also standard. Four-wheel disc brakes are available as part of the Max Trailering package. In government crash tests, the 2012 Chevy Silverado received an overall score of four stars (out of five). It earned four stars for overall frontal crash protection and five stars for overall side crash protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, a Silverado crew cab earned a top score of "Good" for frontal-offset crash protection and a second-best score of "Acceptable" for side-impact testing.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
4x4
ON-STAR
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

