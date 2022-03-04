Menu
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

218,000 KM

$13,998

+ tax & licensing
$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS EXCELLENT VALUE

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS EXCELLENT VALUE

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

218,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8482608
  • Stock #: P2269
  • VIN: 1GCRKREA0CZ169099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P2269
  • Mileage 218,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE



Our Chevrolet Silverado has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle Accident Free. Comes with a good set of winter tires. Financing Available on site, Trades welcome aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is an accomplished contender in the full-size pickup segment. The 2012 Silverado 1500 is on relatively equal footing with other full-size trucks when comparing towing capacities, body style choices and options. Kudos goes to the Silverado for its smooth ride and low wind and road noise levels. Factor in comfortable seats and the Silverado earns our endorsement as a long-distance road-tripper. 4WD has a traditional floor-mounted selector for the transfer case. aftermarket stereo with blue tooth technology and back up camera. Standard safety equipment includes antilock disc brakes, OnStar, electronic stability control and traction control. Front seat side airbags and side curtain airbags are also standard. In government crash tests, the 2012 Chevy Silverado received an overall score of four stars (out of five). It earned four stars for overall frontal crash protection and five stars for overall side crash protection.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Power Steering
Block Heater
Remote Starter
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
4x4
ON-STAR
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

