2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS EXCELLENT VALUE
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
- Listing ID: 8482608
- Stock #: P2269
- VIN: 1GCRKREA0CZ169099
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # P2269
- Mileage 218,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE
Our Chevrolet Silverado has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle Accident Free. Comes with a good set of winter tires. Financing Available on site, Trades welcome aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is an accomplished contender in the full-size pickup segment. The 2012 Silverado 1500 is on relatively equal footing with other full-size trucks when comparing towing capacities, body style choices and options. Kudos goes to the Silverado for its smooth ride and low wind and road noise levels. Factor in comfortable seats and the Silverado earns our endorsement as a long-distance road-tripper. 4WD has a traditional floor-mounted selector for the transfer case. aftermarket stereo with blue tooth technology and back up camera. Standard safety equipment includes antilock disc brakes, OnStar, electronic stability control and traction control. Front seat side airbags and side curtain airbags are also standard. In government crash tests, the 2012 Chevy Silverado received an overall score of four stars (out of five). It earned four stars for overall frontal crash protection and five stars for overall side crash protection.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
