$21,998+ tax & licensing
306-546-3993
2012 Chevrolet Suburban
1500 LTZ LEATHER SUNROOF AWD
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
$21,998
- Listing ID: 9245500
- Stock #: P2408
- VIN: 1GNSKKE78CR107129
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 234,000 KM
LOADED WITH FEATURES EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
Our 2012 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports no serious collisions and excellent service records. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged, Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. For 2012, the Chevrolet Suburban receives updated versions of the optional navigation and rear-seat entertainment systems. The 2012 Chevrolet Suburban is a compelling choice for those who need a traditional full-size SUV with massive passenger, cargo and towing capacities. Having recently celebrated its 75th birthday, the 2012 Chevrolet Suburban has talents as large as its footprint. There's seating for up to seven people, massive cargo space and a towing capacity that's robust enough to handle a quartet of thoroughbreds or a boat bigger than some apartments. Equally impressive is the gentle giant's pleasant driving demeanor thanks to its comfortable ride and beefy V8 power. 5.3-liter V8 that makes 320 horsepower and 335 pound-feet of torque mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. The 2012 Chevrolet Suburban's list of standard safety features includes four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability control, GM's OnStar emergency communications system, front-seat side airbags and a three-row side curtain airbag system with a rollover sensor. A blind-spot warning system is also available on the LTZ trim. In government crash tests, the Suburban received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with five stars for both overall frontal and side protection. The lower overall total score is due to the Suburban's rollover rating. LTZ gets 20-inch polished alloy wheels, a power liftgate, rain-sensing wipers, a rear air suspension, a blind-spot warning system, upgraded leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, driver seat memory settings, upgraded front seats with heating and ventilation, power-folding heated second-row seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a hard-drive-based navigation system, a rearview camera and a premium 10-speaker Bose surround-sound system with digital music storage.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
