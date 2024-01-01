Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE WITH NO MAJOR ACCIDENTS</strong></p> <p>Our Chrysler 200 convertible comes with a full inspection and fresh synthetic oil change.<strong>Carfax shows it has always been registered in Saskatchewan, and has no major accidents.</strong>The 2012 Chrysler 200 already saw vast improvement over the previous generation, and this extremely rare hardtop convertible takes it one step further! Heated leather seats, command start, and a well insulated cab means even in Saskatchewan, this car is built for year round driving. Of course, its in the summer that it really shines with its completely electronic hardtop. No clasps or latches to undo manually, it electronically seals and opens so you can enjoy summer when it comes. Powered by Chryslers 3.6L V6, the 200 produces considerable power at 283 HP and 260 lb-ftof torque, while still getting respectable fuel economy. All this wrapped up in a convertible that wont break your budget!</p> <p></p> <p><span style=color:#3498db><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2012 Chrysler 200

105,700 KM

Details Description Features

$14,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Chrysler 200

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chrysler 200

Limited

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 11076050
  2. 11076050
  3. 11076050
  4. 11076050
  5. 11076050
  6. 11076050
  7. 11076050
  8. 11076050
  9. 11076050
  10. 11076050
  11. 11076050
  12. 11076050
  13. 11076050
  14. 11076050
  15. 11076050
  16. 11076050
  17. 11076050
  18. 11076050
  19. 11076050
  20. 11076050
  21. 11076050
  22. 11076050
  23. 11076050
Contact Seller

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
105,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C3BCBFGXCN116124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P2810
  • Mileage 105,700 KM

Vehicle Description

SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE WITH NO MAJOR ACCIDENTS



Our Chrysler 200 convertible comes with a full inspection and fresh synthetic oil change.Carfax shows it has always been registered in Saskatchewan, and has no major accidents.The 2012 Chrysler 200 already saw vast improvement over the previous generation, and this extremely rare hardtop convertible takes it one step further! Heated leather seats, command start, and a well insulated cab means even in Saskatchewan, this car is built for year round driving. Of course, its in the summer that it really shines with its completely electronic hardtop. No clasps or latches to undo manually, it electronically seals and opens so you can enjoy summer when it comes. Powered by Chryslers 3.6L V6, the 200 produces considerable power at 283 HP and 260 lb-ftof torque, while still getting respectable fuel economy. All this wrapped up in a convertible that wont break your budget!





Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Exterior

tinted windows

Additional Features

Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country for sale in Regina, SK
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 36,000 KM $54,998 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LS for sale in Regina, SK
2017 Chevrolet Traverse LS 172,000 KM $13,989 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Lexus RX 350 for sale in Regina, SK
2010 Lexus RX 350 222,000 KM $14,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2012 Chrysler 200