2012 Chrysler 200
Limited
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # P2810
- Mileage 105,700 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE WITH NO MAJOR ACCIDENTS
Our Chrysler 200 convertible comes with a full inspection and fresh synthetic oil change.Carfax shows it has always been registered in Saskatchewan, and has no major accidents.The 2012 Chrysler 200 already saw vast improvement over the previous generation, and this extremely rare hardtop convertible takes it one step further! Heated leather seats, command start, and a well insulated cab means even in Saskatchewan, this car is built for year round driving. Of course, its in the summer that it really shines with its completely electronic hardtop. No clasps or latches to undo manually, it electronically seals and opens so you can enjoy summer when it comes. Powered by Chryslers 3.6L V6, the 200 produces considerable power at 283 HP and 260 lb-ftof torque, while still getting respectable fuel economy. All this wrapped up in a convertible that wont break your budget!
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
