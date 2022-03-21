2012 Chrysler 200

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 4 6 , 0 6 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8867738

8867738 Stock #: X768A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Blue Pearl

Interior Colour Black Interior

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 146,063 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Remote Engine Start Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Crystal Blue Pearl 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD) 2.4L DOHC 16-VALVE DUAL VVT I4 ENGINE (STD) BLACK INTERIOR PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEATS 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP TRANSMISSION (STD) 24U TOURING CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L I4 engine 4-speed auto trans Requires Subscription P225/55R17 ALL-SEASON TOURING BSW TIRES (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.