2012 Chrysler 200
TOURING **New Arrival**
146,063KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Interior
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 146,063 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Crystal Blue Pearl
17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
2.4L DOHC 16-VALVE DUAL VVT I4 ENGINE (STD)
BLACK INTERIOR PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEATS
4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP TRANSMISSION (STD)
24U TOURING CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L I4 engine 4-speed auto trans
Requires Subscription
P225/55R17 ALL-SEASON TOURING BSW TIRES (STD)
